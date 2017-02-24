Coloradans spend $35M a year on childhood diseases that vaccination could prevent, says study

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Coloradans spent $35.4 million getting treated in hospitals in 2015 for diseases, from from influenza to measles, that could have been prevented by immunization, according to a study released today.

Those costs could have been cut significantly if more people would get their children vaccinated, the study says.

Children’s Hospital Colorado and the Colorado Children’s Immunization Coalition used data from surveys and from the Colorado Hospital Association for its annual report. It covers preventable illnesses that required emergency-room visits or overnight hospitalization.

The study indicates that Colorado is making progress on childhood vaccinations but still has a long way to go.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mla8E7

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal