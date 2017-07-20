Coloradans still interested in opening businesses; state filings up

(Photo: Laura Flugga)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - New business filings in Colorado continued an upward trajectory in the second quarter of 2017 — up 5.9 percent from this time last year.

The filings were down 8.4 percent from the first quarter of the year but Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams still characterized the second quarter as robust growth.

And, he added, the new business filings bode well for future job growth in the state. A total of 113,949 new business filings were recorded over the past 12 months for a 7.3 percent increase in annual growth, he said.

The quarterly business filings are analyzed by the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business using data from the Colorado Secretary of State's office.

The data showed that business renewals in the second quarter increased over last year at this time by 3.5 percent. And businesses in good standing increased 6.1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2016.

