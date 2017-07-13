Coloradans' view on agriculture: Marijuana is important, so is 'local'

(Photo: Matthew Staver, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Coloradans see marijuana becoming a much more important crop in the state, and more residents are trying to eat more "local" foods.

Every five years since 1996, the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) works with Colorado State University to survey state residents about their views on agriculture.

In the latest 79-page survey, more people are saying marijuana is one of the state's most important crops.

In previous surveys in 1996, 2001, 2006 and 2011, marijuana didn't even register to survey respondents, but in the latest survey, 8 percent said marijuana is the state's most important crop.

