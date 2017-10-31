Colorado accelerator gets funding from the feds

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boulder’s MergeLane is one of 20 winners in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s competition highlighting accelerators.

The winners in the fourth Growth Accelerator Fund each received $50,000, which is meant to draw attention to the financing gaps in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

MergeLane launched in 2015 with the focus to accelerate startups with at least one woman in leadership.

In an effort to broaden its impact, it recently altered its program to a short-term accelerator with a venture fund called the “MergeLane Funderator.” The program still focuses on startups with at least one woman in leadership.

It’s a two-time winner in SBA’s accelerator competition. Last year, it was one of 68 growth accelerators — including three in Colorado — that received the $50,000 payday.

