Colorado adds 3,600 payroll jobs; unemployment rate edges up as labor force grows

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers added 3,600 non-farm jobs to their payrolls in July, but the state's unemployment rate ticked up a tenth of a point, to 2.4 percent, from the record-low levels of the last few months as more Coloradans were looking for work.

That's according to the latest monthly report on the state's jobs picture from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, released today.

The official state unemployment rate previously had stood at 2.3 percent for three straight months, April through June. It was a four-decade low dating back to when state record keeping began in 1976.

Most of July's increase in Colorado jobs was in federal, state and local government, CDLE said; there was only a small rise in private-sector jobs.

