Colorado adds jobs, but unemployment inches up

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers added 1,800 nonfarm jobs to their payrolls in November – a slight uptick from October, but still a slightly slower rate than in recent months.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate inched up to 2.9 percent, up from October when it was 2.7 percent.

That's according to the latest monthly report on the state's jobs picture from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, released today.

The monthly gain of 1,800 non-farm payroll jobs was lower than the state's 12-month average gain of 3,817 jobs, according to CDLE data. Breaking down the numbers, the private sector added 1,600 jobs while government added 200.

