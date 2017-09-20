Colorado aerospace firm opens new Arvada facility, plans on hiring

(Photo: SAS PHOTO - Scott LeBaron)

A Colorado aerospace manufacturing company this week opened a new Arvada facility, and said it plans on hiring.

Special Aerospace Services of Boulder said its new 25,000-square-foot SAS manufacturing facility in Arvada contains the "latest automated machining equipment." The manufacturing facility was previously located in Englewood.

Special Aerospace Services said the Arvada facility will initially employ 13 people, but plans to grow in the next two years.

"The firm plans to expand manufacturing activities and hire additional personnel, more than doubling its skilled workforce to 30 people in the coming 24 months," the company said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ydWZS3

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal