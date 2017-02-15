Colorado airplane company names new CEO after exec's death in crash

(Photo: XTI AIRCRAFT PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver-area airplane company has named a new CEO to replace a former CEO who was killed last year in a plane crash.

XTI Aircraft Company said Robert LaBelle, formerly CEO of AgustaWestland North America, was named to replace interim CEO Charlie Johnson. Johnson served as CEO after the February, 2016 death of Jeff Pino, who was killed in an Arizona plane crash.

Johnson will remain on the company's board of directors.

"I view this position with XTI as a unique opportunity to help bring to the commercial market and business jet market a revolutionary new aircraft that people have been seeking and dreaming about for over 100 years," LaBelle said in a statement. He took over his new role on Feb. 1.

