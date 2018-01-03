Colorado among top 'move-to' states

A look at the Denver skyline on Monday afternoon. Temperatures were the highest ever for November. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado ranked among the top 10 states for inbound migration in 2017, according to a national moving company.

According to a report from United Van Lines, 56 percent of interstate moves involving Colorado last year were inbound.

Overall, the national trend is for people to move west, targeting the mountain and West Coast states, United says.

The report is based on data from 110,000 interstate moves in 2017.

It says that 56 percent of people moving to Colorado do so for a job, while 20 percent come here for family reasons, 15 percent for lifestyle, 12 percent to retire and 7 percent for their health.

