Colorado appeals court upholds decision against 'Wizard of Wall Street'

Marc Mandel

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Court of Appeals has reaffirmed a summary judgment and restitution order against Marc Mandel, the self-proclaimed "Wizard of Wall Street," following an appeal by Mandel.

Mandel, CEO of Wall Street Radio Inc., was in August 2015 ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution by a Denver District Court judge, and in October the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued him a cease-and-desist order barring him from selling stocks. Authorities said he was not licensed to sell investments.

Mandel offered a podcast on his website in which he offered investment-related advice and services, such as newsletters, seminars, trading alerts and ideas about how to create and maintain a stock portfolio.

The SEC alleged that Mandel acted as an unlicensed adviser by soliciting investments from subscribers to his newsletter.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iATbnB

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)