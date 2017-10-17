Colorado Association of Homebuilders appoints new president

(Photo: Courtesy Colorado Association of Homebuilders)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Association of Homebuilders Tuesday announced that it has named Ted Leighty as its new CEO.

Leighty, formerly vice president of government affairs for the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR), will start his new job on Nov. 1.

Former CAHB CEO Scott Smith announced his departure in August in order to return to the business sector.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve a great organization like CAHB, and I thank the board of directors, and specifically chairman [Bruce] Rau, for their faith in my abilities to lead the association,” Leighty said. “My professional experience, and my passion, is protecting property rights and promoting the American dream of home ownership.”

Leighty is a native Coloradan who has been with CAR since 2008.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2x3btnE

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal