Colorado attorney general gets $7M judgment against travel-club scammers

Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman today obtained a $7 million judgment from a Denver District Court against a family that defrauded consumers by charging them high fees for bookings they made at exotic hotels simply by going to those resorts’ websites.

Stephen, Andrew, Bethany and Christian Wunder operated the Broomfield-based travel clubs Sea to Ski Vacations and Traditions Travel Group, through which they promised members deep discounts at timeshares and other lodging facilities.

Those customers paid thousands of dollars to the Wunders, but the family members did nothing more than search online travel websites, Coffman said.

The attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit over the practice in 2013 — two years before Coffman became AG — and won, prompting an appeal from Stephen Wunder.

