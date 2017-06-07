Colorado bank bought for $74M

The Collegiate Peaks bank location at 885 South Colorado Blvd. in Denver. (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Montana banking company is expanding its presence in Colorado.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: GBCI) of Kalispell said it's buying Columbine Capital Corp., the bank holding company for Collegiate Peaks Bank of Buena Vista, in a cash and stock deal valued at $73.9 million.

Collegiate Peaks Bank has five Colorado locations: in Aurora, Buena Vista, Denver (two) and Salida.

Last year, Columbine Capital was ranked the 11th-largest bank holding company in the state by the Denver Business Journal with 2015 assets of $445 million.

