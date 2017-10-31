Colorado banking commissioner is stepping down

(Photo: Courtesy DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Banking and Financial Services Commissioner Chris Myklebust will be leaving his post effective Nov. 30.

Myklebust was appointed as Colorado’s State Bank Commissioner in July 2015. Prior to that, he served as the State Commissioner of Financial Services from 2006—2015. He was reappointed to the position in April 2017, becoming commissioner for both the Division of Banking and the Division of Financial Services.

“Chris has been an outstanding asset not only for the Department of Regulatory Agencies, but also for the people of Colorado. We will all miss his passion and expertise to engage industry stakeholders while managing a balanced regulatory environment, as well as his commitment to consumer protection and public service,” said Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies Executive Director Marguerite Salazar. “I wish Chris all the best as he pursues new opportunities.”

In a statement from DORA, Myklebust did not reveal the reasons for his departure from state government, but said he is leaving feeling positive about the state of the banks in Colorado.

