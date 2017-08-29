Colorado-based National Ski Areas Association names new chief

Parker Riehle, head of the Vermont Ski Areas Association (Photo: VERMONT SKI AREAS ASSOCIATION IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Lakewood-based National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) headed to Vermont to find its new president.

On Jan. 1, 2018, Parker Riehle, head of the Vermont Ski Areas Association, will replace Michael Berry, who's retiring after 25 years.

The NSAA represents more than 300 ski areas across the country.

Riehle, an attorney, has worked for the Vermont ski organization since 1998.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vBz6Ty

© 2017 KUSA-TV