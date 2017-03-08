Colorado bill aims to allow driverless vehicles in state

On Oct. 20, 2016, the world’s first commercial delivery via a self-driving truck delivered 51,744 cans of Budweiser beer from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins to the company's distribution center in Colorado Springs. (Photo: CATHY PROCTOR | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado could draw more interest from the automotive technology industry under a bill proposed this week that would allow driverless vehicles to be tested and used on the state’s roads.

Driverless vehicles aren’t new in the state.

Otto, a California startup and subsidiary of Uber, last fall chose Colorado to be the test ground for the world’s first commercial delivery via a driverless 18-wheeler that hauled a load of Budweiser beer down I-25 from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs.

That test was done with pace vehicles from Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation ahead and behind the truck. The truck’s driver was in the cab and handled the truck off the highway.

But that was a test. Colorado’s existing laws are silent on the matter of driverless vehicles.

