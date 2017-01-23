Colorado biotech cutting employees, exploring 'strategic alternatives'

Stephen Lundy, CEO of Bioptix Inc. (Photo: EQUITIES.COM IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Biotech firm Bioptix Inc. said it's cutting employees and will explore "strategic alternatives."

The Boulder company (Nasdaq: BIOP) said it "will terminate certain employees associated with the September 2016 acquisition of its subsidiary, Bioptix Diagnostics, Inc. ... (and it) commenced terminations on January 16, 2017 and terminations are expected to be completed within 30 days."

In September, Venaxis Inc., a Castle Rock medical device company, acquired Bioptix Diagnostics Inc. of Boulder and renamed itself Bioptix Inc. T hat acquisition quickly turned nasty with a major shareholder accusing company executives of "an inside management job," with executives firing back at the shareholder.

And earlier this month after the 2016 drama, Bioptix shook up its board and said three of its board members are leaving, including the former lieutenant governor of Colorado.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kjSVJk

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal