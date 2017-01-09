Colorado biotech shakes up its board

Stephen Lundy, CEO of Boiptix Inc. of Boulder (Photo: EQUITIES.COM IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado company that makes biological sensing devices is shaking up its board, following some 2016 drama.

Boulder-based Bioptix Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOP), which used to be known as Venaxis Inc., said three of its board members are leaving, including the former lieutenant governor of Colorado.

The three said they were leaving the board because of a legal effort by one of its stockholders.

In a Jan. 6 letter to CEO Steve Lundy, the three wrote: "Barry Honig, the beneficial owner of more than ten percent of the outstanding shares of Bioptix... commenced a legal action in Colorado State court to compel the company to hold a special meeting of shareholders to remove Gail Schoettler, Susan Evans and David Welch from the company's board of directors and to elect three nominees proposed by Mr. Honig. ... (The three) have determined that if such special meeting were to be held, the proposals submitted by Mr. Honig would be approved by the shareholders. Therefore, in the best interests of the company and its shareholders, in order to preserve the assets of the company to be used for business purposes, each of the ... directors hereby resigns from the board."]

