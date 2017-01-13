Colorado biotech slashes staff, axes CEO

Jon Congleton is no longer CEO of Nivalis Therapeutics in Boulder. (Photo: DBJ FILE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Boulder biotech said it's slashing its staff and jettisoning its CEO, in the wake of a failed clinical trial of one of its drugs.

Nivalis Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: NVLS) said it's cutting 25 of its 30 positions, including cutting CEO and president Jon Congleton and chief medical officer Dr. David Rodman.

“Nivalis is committed to maximizing shareholder value by preserving the company’s cash, and unfortunately this necessitates the announced restructuring," said Dr. Howard Furst, chairman of the board of directors, in a statement.

The news doesn't come as a complete surprise: Earlier this month, Nivalis said it was exploring "strategic alternatives" after its lead drug, cavosonstat, targeted at cystic fibrosis, failed in a November drug trial.

