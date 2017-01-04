Colorado biotech to streamline operations, explore alternatives after clinical trial failure

Jon Congleton is CEO of Nivalis Therapeutics in Boulder. (Photo: DBJ FILE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Boulder maker of experimental cystic fibrosis drugs is cutting back and has begun exploring “strategic alternatives” a month after its lead compound disappointed in clinical trials.

Nivalis Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NVLS) hired advisory firm Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. to help the Nivalis board consider alternatives, including a possible sale, acquisition or merger for the business, the company said.

Nivalis also intends to streamline its operations as it focuses on “maximizing stockholder value from its clinical assets and cash resources,” the company said late Tuesday.

The company said it will complete a clinical trial testing the company’s lead drug, cavosonstat, in patients with cystic fibrosis who are also taking the drug Kalydeco (ivacaftor). The trials are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2j4ZChI

Copyright 2016 Denver Business Journal