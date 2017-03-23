Colorado biotech's accountants express 'substantial doubt' about firm's future

Michael Macaluso, CEO and chairman of Amio Pharmaceuticals (Photo: AMPIO IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The accountants working for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. have "expressed substantial doubt as to (the company's) ability to continue as a going concern."

In a recent 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Douglas County-based Ampio (NYSE: AMPE) said "a 'going concern' opinion could impair our ability to finance our operations through the sale of debt or equity securities or through bank financing. We have raised over $100 million in equity financing in the past and believe that we will be able to raise additional equity or debt financing in the future but the financing could be extremely dilutive to our current shareholders. Our ability to continue as a going concern will depend on our ability to obtain the additional financing. Additional capital may not be available on reasonable terms, or at all."

Ampio is developing Ampion, an anti-inflammatory drug designed to treat to severe pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee, which company officials are excited about.

"I am very excited about Ampio's current position. In the history of the company, we have never been as close to realizing what we believe to be the full potential of Ampion, both from a regulatory perspective as well as commercial," said Michael Macaluso, chairman, and CEO, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2nGN2Lm

© 2017 KUSA-TV