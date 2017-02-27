Colorado biotech's drug for knee pain shows a 'promising effect'

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado biotech said its drug to treat pain caused from knee osteoarthritis is moving closer to approval.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NYSE: AMPE) said a branch of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has "recently provided additional guidance for the path to approval" of its Ampion drug.
"Ampion has demonstrated a promising effect," said Michael Macaluso, CEO of Ampio, in a statement.
In early Monday trading, shares in Douglas County-based Ampio were up more than 15 percent, rising about 12 cents to about 92 cents.
