Colorado biotech's drug for knee pain shows a 'promising effect'

An x-ray of a knee joint

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado biotech said its drug to treat pain caused from knee osteoarthritis is moving closer to approval.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NYSE: AMPE) said a branch of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has "recently provided additional guidance for the path to approval" of its Ampion drug.

"Ampion has demonstrated a promising effect," said Michael Macaluso, CEO of Ampio, in a statement.

In early Monday trading, shares in Douglas County-based Ampio were up more than 15 percent, rising about 12 cents to about 92 cents.

