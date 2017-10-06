Colorado Black Chamber honors businesses, leaders

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce has honored local businesses and leaders with its annual Ascension Awards.

The awards were presented Thursday night at a gala at the Ritz-Carlton Denver.

The CBCC bestows its awards “to individuals and corporations that have ascended to the highest level of excellence in their companies, and in working with African American businesses.”

"The chamber is proud to honor these outstanding entrepreneurs, companies and organizations for their business excellence and contributions to community," said CBCC Chairman Malcolm Evans. "They represent the creativity, the determination, and the resilience of the minority business community and are examples of the enormous potential of businesses and employees in Colorado."

