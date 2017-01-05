Colorado-born asteroid mission chosen by NASA

A rendering depicting the Lucy spacecraft led by the Southwest Research Institute (Photo: SOUTHWEST RESEARCH INSTITUTE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado-born project to map six unusual asteroids near Jupiter is one of two space missions to asteroids NASA will fund to further scientific understanding of the early solar system.

The NASA Discovery Program office on Wednesday selected a space probe, called Lucy, proposed by the Boulder office of the Southwest Research Institute, as one of the missions it will fund.

NASA is targeting an October 2021 launch date to start the probe’s 12-year odyssey criss-crossing the solar system for a pair of visits to what are known as Trojan-class asteroids circling the sun in Jupiter’s orbital path.

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., in Jefferson County, will build the spacecraft’s body, assemble and test it. Harold Levison, chief scientist and program manager at SwRI, conceived of and will lead the Lucy missions’ scientific research.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hWALPb

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal