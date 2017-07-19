Colorado burger chain replaces CFO

Boyd Hoback is the CEO of Good Times Restaurants. (Photo: Kathleen Lavine/Denver Business Journal)

Good Times Restaurants Inc., operator of two burger chains, will soon have a new chief financial officer.

The Lakewood-based company (Nasdaq: GTIM) said today that James Zielke will resign July 31 after 26 months as CFO “as a result of an ownership opportunity in a privately held restaurant company.”

He’ll be succeeded by Ryan Zink, 38. Zink comes to Good Times from Invista, a Wichita-based subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc., where he most recently was corporate finance director and reporting leader.

Previously he was an executive with F&H Acquisition Corp., parent of the Fox and Hound and Champps restaurant chains, where he worked with Zielke.

Zielke will stay on through Aug. 31 “to facilitate his successor’s transition into the role,” Good Times said.

“We appreciate all of the hard work and contributions that Jim has made on behalf of the company over the last two-plus years, and we wish him well in his new venture,” said Boyd Hoback, Good Times’ president and CEO.

