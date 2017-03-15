Colorado Business Committee of the Arts honors 5 at annual Business for the Arts awards

Halcyon — A Hotel in Cherry Creek will be the first new hotel in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood in 10 years when it officially opens on Aug. 8.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sage Hospitality was among the five winners recognized today by the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts for their impact on the Colorado arts community.

The winners were honored at the 30th annual Business of the Arts Awards luncheon at the Seawell Ballroom Wednesday, an event that drew about 700 arts, business and civic leaders throughout Colorado.

CBCA gave its "Impact Award" to the Denver-based hotel management business for its "innovative use of the arts to propel business success using programs that engage employees with creativity and other community activities that support arts and business partnerships."

Among its many ventures, Sage Hospitality last August opened the Halcyon, a unique, independent hotel in Cherry Creek that features artsy rooms and decor.

