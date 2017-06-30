Colorado business confidence dips, but still in positive territory

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The optimism level of people who run Colorado businesses has slightly declined 3.7 points ahead of the third quarter but optimism is still stronger than a year ago.

That's according to the results of the latest quarterly survey of the expectations of the state of business leaders from the University of Colorado Boulder's Leeds School of Business, released Friday.

The survey asked 262 business executives about their expectations for the third quarter on the national and state economy. It asks about sales, profits, hiring plans and how much they expect to spend on capital expenses. All told, the index is at 59.7 for the third quarter. That's down from the second quarter when business optimism was 63.4 on the index.

Any reading over 50 is considered a positive outlook.

