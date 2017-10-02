Colorado business confidence slips; concerns on labor and housing loom

(Photo: Thinkstock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - As Colorado business leaders look ahead to the fourth quarter of 2017, confidence is slipping and the top concerns are finding people to fill jobs and the increasing cost of housing.

In a quarterly survey from the University of Colorado Boulder, the Leeds Business Confidence Index, issued Monday, business leader’s expectations for the immediate future are down from the previous quarter.

Expectations for Q4 2017 are down to 56.5, a 3.2 point decline from last quarter.

But the news isn’t altogether gloomy as the business confidence index is up from this time last year — up 3.5 points from Q4 2016.

