Colorado business confidence take a post-election bounce

Richard Wobbekind, University of Colorado professor in the Leeds School of Business. (Photo: GLENN J. ASAKAWA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - With the contentious 2016 election in the rear-view mirror, the optimism level of Colorado business leaders has spiked.

That's according to results of the latest business-confidence from the University of Colorado Boulder's Leeds School of Business, released today.

The Leeds Business Confidence Index for the first quarter of 2017 is 60.3 points overall, up 7.3 points from the fourth quarter of 2016 and up 4.9 points from the first quarter of 2016.

The suvey of hundreds of Colorado business leaders is meant to assess business leaders' economic expectations going into the new quarter.

