Colorado business consulting firm is bought by Missouri company

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Perficient, an IT service provider based in the St. Louis area, has acquired RAS & Associates, a Denver-based business-management consultancy with expertise in strategy, operations and business process optimization.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though RAS, according to Perficient, has $9 million in annual services revenue.

The deal expands Perficient’s management consulting offerings and its presence in the Denver market, and adds 40 consulting, technology and sales employees to the company’s headcount.

RAS CEO Rob Swanson will join Perficient in a key leadership role. Swanson was the Denver Business Journal’s Corporate Citizen of the Year in 2013.

