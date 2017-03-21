Colorado business-software company is bought by Alabama firm

Jeff Gardner, CEO of Zen Planner, will continue to lead the business as part of Daxko. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE, DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado software company that helps gyms, fitness studios and martial-arts schools manage their businesses has been bought by a growing tech company in Alabama.

Highlands Ranch-based Zen Planner — which provides member management software, payments and integrated websites for more than 5,500 gyms, martial arts schools and fitness studios — has been acquired by Birmingham, Alabama-based Daxko.

The buyer said the acquisition represents a logical expansion for Daxko, which provides enterprise software to large member-based health and wellness organizations, including YMCAs, Jewish Community Centers, health and fitness clubs, wellness centers and campus recreation centers.

Daxko's client footprint now spans 58 countries, nearly 7,000 customers and tens of millions of members.

