Colorado businesses, nonprofits pitch in to help Harvey victims

Hurricane Harvey has caused unparalleled devastation in southeast Texas and along the Gulf Coast — and Colorado businesses, nonprofits and individuals are pitching in to help.
Here’s a roundup of initiatives that have reached us so far.
If you’d like to let us now about what your business is doing, send an email to denvernews@bizjournals.com, with HARVEY HELP in the subject space. Attach a JPEG photo if you have one. Include an email address or phone number of a contact in case we need more information.
And a word of caution: Tragedies sometimes lead to attempts to take advantage of generous people. Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman offers tips at the end of this story.
Read the list on the Denver Business Journal.
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs