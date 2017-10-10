Colorado cable provider makes biggest expansion since going public

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado-based internet and cable TV provider said it's made its biggest expansion since going public earlier this year.

WOW! Internet said in a statement that it's expanding it service to serve 35,000 customers in Livonia, Michigan.

In Michigan, the company currently serves Detroit, Grosse Pointe Shores, Grand Rapids and Greater Lansing, and said it is further expanding to Farmington.

According to a Denver Business Journal report in March, WOW! Internet, incorporated as WideOpenWest Inc., is the sixth-largest U.S. cable operator.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2fZQmvA

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)



© 2017 KUSA-TV