Colorado call-center company to close North Carolina location, lay off 171 workers

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A call-center operator and business-process outsourcing company headquartered in Colorado plans to close its facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

That will result in job losses for 171 workers — consisting mostly of customer service representatives employed by Douglas County-based TeleTech Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: TTEC), according to a notice TeleTech filed today with North Carolina state officials as required under Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification law.

The company said in the layoff notice it would close its health-care solutions facility at Forest Point Boulevard, near Interstate 77 and West Arrowood Road, Aug. 31.

"The basis for ceasing operations is lack of sufficient business to support employees at this location," wrote TeleTech's vice president and chief counsel, Emily Pastorius. "TeleTech is also consolidating its workforce into fewer brick-and-mortar locations."

