Colorado car repair firm buys Denver pizza outlets, plans to build more

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado car repair company is buying six Papa Murphy's pizza outlets in the Denver market, and said it plans on building three new area restaurants.

Officials at Barren Troy Holdings, which owns 11 Meineke Car Care franchises in Colorado, said they're buying six stores owned by Vancouver, Washington-based Papa Murphy's (Nasdaq: FRSH).

"Buying existing stores in our home market allows us to jump in quickly, while the opportunity to continue to grow both inside as well as outside of the Denver market is exciting for our long-term goals," said Ryan Tracy, CEO of Barren Troy Holdings, in a statement.

There are a total of 20 Papa Murphy's locations in the Denver metro area.

