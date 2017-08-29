Colorado car sales stay robust despite national slump

New cars (Photo: Oli Scarff, Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Coloradans in July registered far more cars and trucks than a year earlier, bucking a long-running national slump in vehicle sales, a new report says.

Registrations of new vehicles in Colorado rose 26.8 percent in July from the same month a year earlier, and year-through-July figures are up 7.8 percent, with light trucks and SUVs leading the way, according to the latest monthly report from Auto Outlook Inc., released Tuesday by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

Meanwhile, nationwide, new-vehicle sales have declined seven straight months, the Los Angeles Times reports. If the trend continues, 2017 will be the first year since 2009 that U.S. car sales dropped from the previous year.

Meanwhile, new-vehicle registrations in Colorado have increased every month this year from 2016 levels through July except for an 18.4 percent decline in February.

