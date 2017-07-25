10 Colorado careers most in demand

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado employers are adding a lot of new jobs these days. But which ones are most in demand?

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has broken down the top 10 occupations by the number of online jobs ads to fill each type of job.

The numbers come from The Conference Board's monthly Help Wanted OnLine report for May.

The Conference Board reviews thousands of Internet job boards, corporate boards and smaller job sites to find ads. A large percentage of the nation's total job openings are now advertised online.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal