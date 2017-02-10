Colorado charities raised $4.3B last year, almost the same as 2015

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado-based charities received $4.285 billion in donations in 2016, almost the same total as in the previous year, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams reported Thursday.

The donations went to 6,736 local charities, slightly more than in 2015, a report from Williams’s office said.

In 2015, the state tallied $4.239 billion in donations to 6,471 charities.

The report draws on filings from charitable organizations as well as paid solicitors and professional fundraising consultants registered to solicit contributions in Colorado. Those filings are required under the Colorado Charitable Solicitations Act.

