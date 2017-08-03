Colorado chip-card maker announces big Q2 loss; shares plummet

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shares in CPI Card Group Inc. were plummeting Thursday after the Littleton-based chip-card maker announced a big second-quarter loss.

CPI Card Group, which makes chip-enabled credit cards, reported a second-quarter loss of $2.2 million, or a loss of 4 cents a share, compared with a loss of $300,000, or a loss of 1 cent per share a year earlier.

Revenues fell to $65.8 million from $73.7 million a year earlier.

In early Thursday trading, shares in CPI Card Group (Nasdaq: PMTS) were down more than 30 percent, falling 82 cents to $1.70.

