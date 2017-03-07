Colorado Classic cycling race will be televised, and have live streaming

The Colorado Classic professional cycling race will be televised and live streamed. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Classic professional cycling race will be televised on the NBC Sports Group channel and live streamed on NBC Sports Gold, organizers said.

The channel, which originally launched as Outdoor Life Network in 1995, became known for televising the Tour de France. It now has coverage of many sporting events.

RPM Events Group, the Denver-based group organizing the four-day professional cycling race and music show, said the NBC Sports coverage allows the race to expand its audience, said David Koff, RPM Events Group CEO.

“This partnership also allows us to showcase Colorado, our host cities and the Colorado Classic in ways that will help propel us toward our goal of producing sustainable, entertaining cycling events on an annual basis,” he said.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.