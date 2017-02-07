Colorado cloud software company names new CEO

Mark Hynes, CEO of Denver-based Granicus, which makes cloud software for local and state governments. (Photo: GRANICUS INC.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Granicus Inc. has a new leader after its private-equity-backed merger last fall with another maker of cloud software technologies for state and local governments.

Mark Hynes is Granicus’ new CEO. He most recently was president of technology products and chief strategy and development officer for Altisource, a Luxembourg-based maker of software for the mortgage and real estate industries.

“Building on Granicus’ success as the market leader in government cloud software, I look forward to working with our customers and the newly combined Granicus team to help empower government agencies to provide better lives for the people they serve,” Hynes said.

Granicus employs about 375 people, 90 of whom work in Denver.

