Colorado coal mine can stay open, Obama administration rules

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colowyo Mine in northwestern Colorado can continue operating, protecting 220 jobs, under a plan approved by federal officials during the waning hours of President Barack Obama’s administration.
The plan for the coal mine near Meeker, owned by the Westminster-based Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, includes more protections for the greater sage-grouse, a bird that’s been threatened by development across the West.
In 2015, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson ordered Tri-State and federal officials to redo an earlier environmental assessment of the Colowyo mine. That process is now complete with the approval of a new environmental plan by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Under the plan, Tri-State said it will:
- Donate 4,543 acres of high priority sagebrush habitat to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which will manage the land for the benefit of greater sage-grouse.
- Donate $150,000 to the state agency for continued sage-grouse research.
