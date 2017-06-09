Colorado coal mine is shut down

(Photo: Jack Atley, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s second-biggest power provider said Thursday it has shut down the New Horizon Mine in Nucla, on Colorado’s Western Slope, and reached an agreement with the union representing miners at the site.

The mine shut down is part of an agreement announced in September 2016 that will eliminate more than 500 megawatts of power produced at two coal-fired power plants by 2025.

Effective Thursday, “we have stopped active mining operations and moved into reclamation activities” at New Horizon, said Lee Boughey, a spokesman for Tri-State.

New Horizon Mine, which currently employs 23 people, is owned and operated by Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, based in Westminster.

