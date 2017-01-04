Colorado company gets $120M DIA contract for baggage-security upgrades

A mustang sculpture greets travelers at Denver International Airport. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver City Council has signed off on a $120 million contract with Lakewood-based Ludvik Electric Co. to upgrade security facilities for checked baggage at Denver International Airport.

The contract, approved by council vote Tuesday night, covers mostly out-of-sight facilities at DIA that are used to screen luggage after it's dropped off at airport check-in counters and before it's loaded onto planes.

The three-year pact calls for Ludvik to work on "improved Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) work areas and system efficiencies for the final clearing of checked baggage" at the airport, according to the resolution the council approved Tuesday night.

The work will include the design and installation of specialized systems, equipment and software used in carrying and screening checked baggage before it's loaded onto aircraft.

