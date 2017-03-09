Colorado company is at the center of controversy over NFL automated timing

(Photo: COURTESY OF ZYBEK SPORTS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There’s been a lot of barroom and sports television talk in the last few days about National Football League prospect John Ross and how fast he runs 40 yards.

At 4.22 seconds, University of Washington wide receiver Johnson broke the record at the NFL scouting combine this past weekend. The record was held by Chris Johnson at 4.24.

But here is where the fun begins -- and how one Colorado company finds itself at the center of a debate over timing.

The NFL has only used electronic timing systems at the combine — where about 300 athletes are invited to take six performance tests including a 40-yard-dash — for the past seven years. But it still uses hand-held times at its college pro days, where draft prospects not invited to combine can be tested.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mKICTz

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal