Colorado company starts construction on luxury lakeside condo tower in Texas

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A venture of Louisville, Colorado-based Real Capital Solutions and Texas-based Realty Capital has started construction on a luxury Mediterranean-styled condominium tower along Lake Grapevine in Flower Mound, Texas, near Dallas-Fort Worth.
The long-awaited 16-story, 48-unit building is part of a $1 billion mixed-use development.
Yates Construction is the general contractor of The Lakeside Tower, which has been planed for more than two years.
