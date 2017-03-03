Colorado company starts construction on luxury lakeside condo tower in Texas

Construction is underway on Lakeside Tower along Lake Grapevine in Flower Mound. (Photo: Submitted art)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A venture of Louisville, Colorado-based Real Capital Solutions and Texas-based Realty Capital has started construction on a luxury Mediterranean-styled condominium tower along Lake Grapevine in Flower Mound, Texas, near Dallas-Fort Worth.

The long-awaited 16-story, 48-unit building is part of a $1 billion mixed-use development.

Yates Construction is the general contractor of The Lakeside Tower, which has been planed for more than two years.

