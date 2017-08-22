Colorado company wants to take advantage if this mineral's price rises

(Photo: WESTERN URANIUM IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado mining company said higher prices for vanadium, a mineral used in the production of steel as well as batteries, might see it restarting its vanadium production.

Vanadium is a byproduct of uranium mining, and Colorado is home to many uranium companies, including Western Uranium Corp.

Western Uranium officials said Tuesday that because of rising vanadium prices, as well as a projected worldwide shortage this year, it has "begun discussions on the economics of building a vanadium and ferro-vanadium processing plant."

Company officials said the shortage is because the world's steel makers are competing with vanadium redox battery makers for vanadium.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wvEVGz

© 2017 KUSA-TV