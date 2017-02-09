Colorado construction-defects reform effort gets first OK by legislative panel — even as builders op

Sen. Kevin Grantham (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For two hours Wednesday, builders, subcontractors and insurers paraded before the Colorado Senate's Business, Labor and Technology Committee at the state Capitol to tell members how badly the state’s laws need to be changed to jump-start condominium construction.

But most then added that the first construction-defects reform bill the state Legislature is considering would not do the trick in its current form.

Still, committee members passed that measure, Senate Bill 45, by a 6-1 vote — but only after the majority of them said that they want to see the bill's sponsors amend the measure.

Multiple construction organizations and industry advocates say that the bipartisan proposal would not get builders to put up condos — and, in fact, that it might actually set back efforts to diversify Colorado's housing stock.

