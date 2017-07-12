Colorado construction-tech company is moving HQ to North Carolina

Prescient Chairman Satyen Patel (Photo: Julie Knight)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado construction-tech manufacturing company Prescient Co. is moving its headquarters from Arvada to Durham, North Carolina.

Satyen Patel, the company's executive chairman, announced the news today at the grand opening of Prescient's new manufacturing facility in Mebane, North Carolina, between Greensboro and Raleigh-Durham. He says Durham's tech-savvy millennial talent pool helped the firm pick it over other sites.

“It’s a vibrant, architectural community," he says.

Patel previously said that the new $15 million North Carolina plant will help the company generate $300 million in revenue by 2019.

The company uses software to plan and design buildings such as apartments and student housing; then it produces the trusses, panels and other parts that hold the entire building together— and assembles them on site.

