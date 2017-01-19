Colorado could require fingerprinting of doctors, nurses, even vets

Colorado state Rep. Janet Buckner speaks on her Patient Safety Act while (Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Roughly 160,000 medical professionals — from doctors to nurses to veterinarians — would require fingerprint-based background checks to be licensed in Colorado under a new bill being introduced this week in the Legislature, though the proposal would not cover behavioral-health providers.

Currently, the state is one of just six in the country that don’t require fingerprint checks for doctors and one of five that exempt nurses from the practice, noted Rep. Janet Buckner, the Aurora Democrat and former medical-sales professional who will sponsor the Patient Safety Act.

While state officials have taken steps in recent years to require more stringent background checks on lower-level professionals such as surgical technicians, they haven’t attempted in recent memory to ratchet up licensing requirements on health-care officials who hold prescriptive authority with patients.

Joe Neguse, executive director for the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, said at a news conference Wednesday that he asked for this bill as part of his department’s legislative agenda because it simply is time for Colorado to have the most comprehensive protections in place via a federal fingerprinting system.

